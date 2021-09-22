Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Position Increased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the quarter. Bilibili comprises approximately 1.5% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Barings LLC owned 0.17% of Bilibili worth $64,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILI traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,560. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.97 and its 200-day moving average is $99.58. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

