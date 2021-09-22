Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $247.00.

BILL stock opened at $274.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.31 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,489,700.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,505 shares of company stock valued at $70,936,103. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

