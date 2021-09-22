BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.75 Million

Brokerages expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report $37.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.34 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $6.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 518.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $151.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.91 million to $159.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $232.39 million, with estimates ranging from $198.38 million to $272.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The firm had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

Shares of BCRX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 62,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.59.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

