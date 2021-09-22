Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $286.00 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.63.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.08.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

