BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Hold Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $330.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BNTX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $111.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.62.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $341.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of -1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.72. BioNTech has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $353,904,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 261.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after buying an additional 894,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after buying an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $73,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

