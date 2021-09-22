BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Hold Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $330.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BNTX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $111.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.62.
Shares of BNTX stock opened at $341.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of -1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.72. BioNTech has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $464.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $353,904,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 261.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after buying an additional 894,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after buying an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $73,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
