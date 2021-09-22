Bitcloud Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $130,512.43 and $26.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,489.18 or 0.99986969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00088975 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008876 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.16 or 0.00793567 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $175.87 or 0.00404350 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.51 or 0.00267875 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002235 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004869 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,500,967 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.