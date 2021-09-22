bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and $1.91 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00065119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00166617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00107408 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,852.63 or 0.06776263 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,168.64 or 1.00169082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.34 or 0.00751453 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

