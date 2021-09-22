Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $536.06 on Top Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $10.11 billion and $5.70 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $536.06 or 0.01246874 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,992.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.78 or 0.00527498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.58 or 0.00350241 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00056900 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002781 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000911 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,852,744 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

