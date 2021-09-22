BitCore Market Cap Achieves $3.38 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $332,543.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,344.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.08 or 0.07013771 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.51 or 0.00368002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $538.58 or 0.01242553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00115406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.97 or 0.00549010 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.06 or 0.00542302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00351777 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

