Bitzeny 24 Hour Volume Hits $131.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $196,322.52 and $131.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.09 or 0.00369609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.