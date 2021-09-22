Bitzeny Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a market cap of $190,096.20 and approximately $330.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.42 or 0.00359532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000622 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

