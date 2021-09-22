BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $563,086.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 202,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after buying an additional 925,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJ stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.98. 913,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,335. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.