BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Shares Up 0.4%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.83. 22,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 64,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

The stock has a market cap of $45.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Fundamental sold 630,915 shares of BK Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $2,000,000.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $982,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $945,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,221,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. 27.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

