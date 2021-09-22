BlackCoin (BLK) Price Hits $0.0653 on Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $777,683.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0653 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022723 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,912,057 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

