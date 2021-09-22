BlackRock Inc. Has $2.67 Billion Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,275,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.18% of Corteva worth $2,673,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

