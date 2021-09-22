BlackRock Inc. Has $2.75 Billion Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,855,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 346,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $2,749,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.3% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.2% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,768,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.84.

ORLY stock opened at $607.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $599.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.13. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $621.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

