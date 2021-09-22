BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of SVB Financial Group worth $2,570,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $593.17 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $221.55 and a 12-month high of $623.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $572.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $563.04 per share, with a total value of $281,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,983,907.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,103 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,859. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 target price (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.44.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.