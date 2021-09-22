BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Lessened by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,473 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.2% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.32% of BlackRock worth $430,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after buying an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Summitry LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,298,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $8.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $854.21. 10,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,695. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $901.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $853.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

