BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,922,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,824 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.23% of Roku worth $3,179,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 0.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Roku by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU opened at $319.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.63 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $375.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 194.51 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $25,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $203,888,131. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist raised their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.00.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

