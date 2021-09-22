BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,719,105 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 886,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Xilinx worth $2,996,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $534,264,000 after purchasing an additional 122,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $375,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52,088 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after acquiring an additional 731,857 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,063,726 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $298,496,000 after acquiring an additional 508,816 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,668 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $191,384,000 after acquiring an additional 473,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $151.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.35. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

