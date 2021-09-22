Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the August 15th total of 54,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BLFY opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $14.59.

In other Blue Foundry Bancorp news, CEO James D. Nesci acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $40,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $27,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 61,075 shares of company stock worth $847,095.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

