BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,547 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $249.85 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $272.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.48 and a 200 day moving average of $243.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

