BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 370.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,021 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 35.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

JMIA opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

