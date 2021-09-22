BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 113.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 159,459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Brixmor Property Group worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 27,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

