BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $225.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.83 and a 200 day moving average of $220.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

