BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.26% of Big Lots worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 304,410 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,888,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 80,574 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIG opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.90.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

