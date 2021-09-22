BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 5,222 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 29.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABMD opened at $344.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.47. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,462,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

