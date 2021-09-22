BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.75 on October 20th

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.754 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $35.31.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Research analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BNPQY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.37.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

