Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives C$53.16 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.16.

Several research firms recently commented on BEI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.50 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$48.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$25.80 and a 52-week high of C$50.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -15.98.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

