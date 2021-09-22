Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BYPLF. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bodycote presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

