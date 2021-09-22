Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days. Currently, 16.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $149,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 40.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

