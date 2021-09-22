Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $44.19 million and $2.73 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002390 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.24 or 0.00395968 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004280 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.03 or 0.00974670 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,999,740 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.