Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.98

Shares of Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.18 ($0.02). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,248,642 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of £8.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Its flagship project is Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

