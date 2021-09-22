BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BP has a strong portfolio of upstream projects, which has been backing impressive production growth. Since 2016, it has placed several key upstream projects online that will help the integrated energy player generate 900 thousand barrels of oil equivalent production per day of new production by this year. BP has set an aggressive energy transition plan to capitalize on the mounting clean energy demand. The company has set a goal of developing 50 gigawatts of net renewable energy generating capacity in a decade, representing a massive improvement from the 2.5 gigawatts capacity the company has developed so far. However, BP’s balance sheet is still more levered than other integrated majors. Moreover, soft refining business, since more infectious coronavirus variants are spreading rapidly, is hurting the British energy giant.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC set a $23.76 price target on BP and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, restated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.11.

BP stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.98) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BP will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -76.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,316,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in BP by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 503,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

