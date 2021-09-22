Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

BAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised Braskem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Braskem in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Braskem from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NYSE BAK opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Braskem has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $26.93.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Braskem by 134.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 122,367 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Braskem by 17.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Braskem in the first quarter worth about $1,264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Braskem by 116.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Braskem by 105.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

