Bridge City Capital LLC Invests $227,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,074,000 after buying an additional 16,532,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after buying an additional 504,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,179,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,840,000 after buying an additional 392,206 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 927,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,974,000 after purchasing an additional 348,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $298.27 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.02 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

