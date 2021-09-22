Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 1,443 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,125,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,467,000 after acquiring an additional 685,208 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 20.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after acquiring an additional 379,855 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 303.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 313,293 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,085,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,370,000 after acquiring an additional 208,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $6,508,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

