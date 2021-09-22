Brokerages Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000,000 after purchasing an additional 407,903 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 183,882 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,454,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 850,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,366,000 after buying an additional 173,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

AMH traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.25. 2,033,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,448. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.