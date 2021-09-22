Brokerages Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2021

Brokerages expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. American Software posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,733. The firm has a market cap of $814.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In related news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,097. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in American Software by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in American Software by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Software by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.