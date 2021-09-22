Brokerages Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. American Software posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,733. The firm has a market cap of $814.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In related news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,097. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in American Software by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in American Software by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Software by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

