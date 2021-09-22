Brokerages Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). AngioDynamics reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AngioDynamics.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 216.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 155,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,698,000 after buying an additional 295,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGO stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.22. 264,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

