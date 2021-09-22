Brokerages Anticipate Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Atea Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $18.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,120,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 731,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 155.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 377,320.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVIR traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.45. 32,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,424. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $94.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -58.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.65.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

