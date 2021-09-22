Brokerages Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Post $2.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to announce $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the highest is $2.46. Generac reported earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $14.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.50.

NYSE GNRC opened at $425.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.17. Generac has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $466.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

