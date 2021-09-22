Brokerages Anticipate Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Iron Mountain posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,313. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 50.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,423,000 after buying an additional 191,934 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 12.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 382,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,179,000 after buying an additional 42,534 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $8,342,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.48. 1,554,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,599. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

