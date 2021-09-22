Brokerages Anticipate Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.33). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02).

SPPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SPPI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. 2,422,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,616. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,013,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 315,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,003 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 890,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 67,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

