Brokerages Expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

EOSE traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. 258,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $340,225.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 349,047 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,565 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $38,224,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $41,466,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after buying an additional 920,213 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $14,737,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $13,651,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

