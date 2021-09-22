Brokerages Expect Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nautilus Biotechnology.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NAUT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NAUT stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85. Nautilus Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 11,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $90,276.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,038.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 47,777 shares of company stock worth $367,204.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $679,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,002,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,080,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

