Brokerages Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Brokerages expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to post $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on TMHC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

