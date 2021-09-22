Brokerages Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. The Timken reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in The Timken by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Timken by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.61. 547,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

