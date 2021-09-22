Brokerages Expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $186.15 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will post sales of $186.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.90 million and the highest is $196.20 million. VSE reported sales of $165.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year sales of $726.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $712.30 million to $745.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $861.41 million, with estimates ranging from $831.80 million to $918.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VSE.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.46 million.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. FMR LLC boosted its position in VSE by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VSE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VSE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VSE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 492,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 53,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSEC stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.55. 302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40. VSE has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VSE (VSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.