Brokerages Set Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) PT at $56.43

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.43.

Several research firms recently commented on BASFY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Basf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Basf stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $18.33. 214,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. Basf has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $21.77.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23.80 billion for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

